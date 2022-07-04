(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :China's exports of textile and apparel maintained growth momentum in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

Textile and apparel exports rose 11.2 percent year on year to 125.1 billion U.S. Dollars from January to May, the data showed.

In breakdown, textile exports reached 62.

9 billion dollars, surging by 12.1 percent from a year ago, and apparel exports were 62.2 billion dollars, up 10.2 percent year on year.

During this period, the added value of textile firms with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.99 million U.S. dollars) climbed 1.5 percent year on year while the operating revenue of the aforementioned firms increased by 7.1 percent from the same period a year ago.