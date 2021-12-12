UrduPoint.com

China's Textile Industry Continues Robust Growth In Jan,-Oct

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :China's textile industry continued steady expansion in the first 10 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

The combined operating revenue of major textile enterprises rose 14.2 percent year on year to top 4.13 trillion Yuan (about 650.4 billion U.S. dollars) during the period.

These firms raked in total profits of 198.

3 billion yuan, soaring 29.7 percent over one year earlier, according to the MIIT.

China's online retail sales of clothing products grew 14.1 percent year on year in the January-October period, hitting 3 percent average growth over the past two years.

The country's garment and textiles exports rose 5 percent year on year to 256.5 billion U.S. Dollars in the period, with the exports of clothing products surging 25.2 percent to 138.9 billion dollars.

