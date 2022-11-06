BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :China's textile industry posted stable revenue growth in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed.

Textile companies with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.76 million U.S. dollars) raked in 3.86 trillion yuan in revenue in the period, up 3.

1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The total value-added output of these companies went down 0.4 percent year on year during the period.

The combined sales of main retailers amounted to 12.38 trillion yuan in the January-September period, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

The country's textile and garment exports totaled 248.4 billion U.S. Dollars in the same period, an increase of 9.1 percent year on year.