China's Textile Sector Sees Strong Growth In H1

Sat 14th August 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :-- China's textile industry posted robust growth in the first six months, with both revenue and profits logging double-digit growth, official data showed.

The profits of textile firms with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 3.1 million U.S. dollars) reached 107.

9 billion yuan in the first half, surging 41.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The operating revenue of these firms totaled 2.34 trillion yuan, jumping 20.3 percent from the same period a year ago.

MIIT data also showed China's garment exports amounted to 71.5 billion U.S. Dollars during the period, an increase of 40.3 percent year on year.

