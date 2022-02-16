UrduPoint.com

China's Tianjin Clears COVID-19 Risk Areas

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

China's Tianjin clears COVID-19 risk areas

TIANJIN, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality has cleared all medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters announced Wednesday.

The announcement came after an apartment unit in the city's Hebei District was downgraded to low risk on Wednesday, thus bringing the entire city of Tianjin to the low-risk category.

Tianjin had launched several rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing since new COVID-19 cases, attributable to the Omicron variant, began to emerge in early January.

From Jan. 8 to Feb. 15, the city had reported a total of 425 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, with 410 having been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Related Topics

China Tianjin January All From

Recent Stories

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

30 seconds ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

10 minutes ago
 PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

48 minutes ago
 Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilit ..

Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Mak ..

17 minutes ago
 Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training E ..

Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training Exercises in Sea of Okhotsk

17 minutes ago
 Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID ..

Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID-19

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>