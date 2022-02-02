UrduPoint.com

China's Tianjin Reports 12 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

TIANJIN, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.

Of the new infections, six were registered in the city's Hebei District, four in its Binhai New area and the rest two in the Hedong District, said the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters

