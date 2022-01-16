TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 33 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the city's health authority said at a press conference Sunday.

Among them, six were earlier identified as asymptomatic carriers.

As of Saturday, 214 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic carriers were found in the latest epidemic resurgence, said the municipal health commission.