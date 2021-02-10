Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China's Tianwen-1 probe entered the orbit of the planet Mars on Wednesday, state media said, the latest step in the country's ambitious space programme.

"China's probe Tianwen-1 successfully entered the orbit around Mars on Wednesday after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth," Xinhua said, after it launched from southern China last July.