LHASA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:The courier sector in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw rapid growth in both parcels handled and business revenues in the first 10 months of the year, new data showed.

Express delivery companies in the region handled 11.

79 million parcels in the period, up 31.18 percent year on year, the regional post administration said in a statement.

The number of intra-city parcels saw the fastest growth of 42.64 percent to 2.83 million, it said.

Combined revenues from the region's express services surged 41.16 percent to 401 million Yuan (about 62.8 million U.S. Dollars), the administration added.