China's Top Anti-graft Body Releases Work Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released its work report Thursday.

The report was delivered on Jan. 9 by Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CCDI, at the second plenary session of the 20th CCDI of the CPC.

The report, with the theme of fully studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance, analyzed and laid out the CCDI's work in 2023.

Party discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies, as a vital force for pushing forward full and rigorous Party self-governance, should take it as their Primary political task to study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Party Congress, the report says.

It requires more efforts to improve Party conduct, build integrity and prevent corruption, and promote high-quality development of disciplinary inspection and supervision work on the new journey in the new era, laying a solid foundation for a positive start to building China into a modern socialist country.

The report also calls for efforts in fighting the battle against corruption and winning this tough and prolonged battle, deepening reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system and strengthening the building of the contingent of relevant officials.

