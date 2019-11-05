UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Top Auditor Elected Member Of UN Board Of Auditors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

China's top auditor elected member of UN board of auditors

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Hu Zejun, head of the National Audit Office (NAO) has been elected as a member of the United Nations board of Auditors (UNBA) during the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the NAO announced Tuesday.

Hu will hold the position from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2026, said a statement posted on the website of the NAO.

Hu's election will facilitate China's fulfillment of its international obligations and will promote the progress of China's auditing undertaking, said an official with the NAO.

Established in 1946, the UNBA has three members and is in charge of auditing the accounts of the UN organizations.

Related Topics

Election Assembly United Nations China Progress June July 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

22 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

34 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

36 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

36 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

48 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.