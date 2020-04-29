(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) in its chairpersons' meeting has heard the report of the deliberations of a treaty on the transfer of convicted criminals between China and Pakistan.

Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting, according to local media here on Wednesday.

The meeting decided to submit the above draft to the ongoing NPC Standing Committee for review.

In August 2014, regarding treaty on repatriation of convicted criminals, delegations from China and Pakistan held a negotiation in Islamabad. Both sides reached bilateral agreement on a series of provisions and initialed the text of the treaty.

In November 2018, under the witnessing of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China's Justice Minister, Fu Zhenghua signed the treaty in Beijing.

The treaty is considered as an important legal document on judicial assistance, which has laid a legal foundation for China and Pakistan to strengthen cooperation on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Once the treaty comes into force, cooperation between two countries that each side is able to transfer sentenced persons back to their own country, will set up in accordance to the treaty.

The bilateral treaty between China and Pakistan on repatriation of convicted criminals will come into force after being endorsed by top legislature of the two countries.