BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) ::China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has said legislative bodies of Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and China should cooperate on promoting public health, green development and the high-quality joint building of the Belt and Road.

He also called for firmly maintaining the authority of international law for a more just and reasonable international order, as well as enhancing legislative work to safeguard national security in the countries.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks when addressing the Fourth Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Regional Connectivity via video link.

He said strengthened cooperation among the six countries' legislative bodies could help facilitate the COVID-19 prevention and control, the resumption of work and production, economic recovery, and the improvement of regional connectivity.

Li also briefed the conference participants on China's principles and stand on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The issues Xinjiang faces are about terrorism and separatism. It is not about human rights, ethnicity, or religion, Li said, adding that the Chinese government carried out anti-terror and de-radicalization work in Xinjiang in line with laws to protect people's lives and safety, which has won the sincere support of people of all ethnic groups.

He said the enactment of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) conforms to the aspirations of the Hong Kong people as the rule of law and social order in Hong Kong had suffered severe setbacks particularly since the turbulence in 2019.

He added that the NPC decision on improving the HKSAR electoral system aims to faithfully implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and the HKSAR Basic Law, in order to ensure long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

Li said the COVID-19 pandemic once again showed that the interests of all countries were closely linked, and cooperation was the only choice of the international community to cope with challenges.

He added that the NPC stands ready to use the conference as a platform to strengthen communication and make unremitting efforts to deepen mutual friendship, enhance policy coordination, safeguard common interests, and achieve mutual benefits.