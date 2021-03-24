BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of China National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Li Zhanshu has congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.

In a congratulatory message, Li Zhanshu said that China and Pakistan are the all weather strategic cooperative partners and the relations between the two countries have always maintained a favorable development trend.

In recent years, under the joint leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, the cooperation between the two countries based on mutual interests in various fields has been steadily expanding, he added.

Li Zhanshu said, in particular, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has yielded significant results, which have brought benefits to both the countries.

The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

On this occasion, new opportunities are emerging for the development of relations between the two countries.

Li Zhanshu hoped that Chairman Senate Sanjrani and he will work together to promote friendly relations between the Chinese National People's Congress and the Senate of Pakistan, implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries and make positive progress in Sino-Pakistani relations.