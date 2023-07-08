TAIYUAN, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :China's top legislator Zhao Leji has emphasized the importance of advancing the work of people's congresses in the new era with high quality to better facilitate economic and social development, as well as aid the advancement of reform efforts.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during a research tour in north China's Shanxi Province from Tuesday to Friday.

Hailing local efforts in afforestation, Zhao called on people's congresses to protect the ecological environment through legislation and oversight, and improve the legal system in the field of environmental protection.

He underscored the full and faithful implementation of whole-process people's democracy and strengthening ties between deputies to people's congresses with the state organs, and the people.

Zhao also underscored the importance of maintaining correct political orientation in the work of people's congresses, strengthening communication between the NPC and local people's congresses, intensifying self-improvement efforts of people's congresses, vigorously conducting research and study, and enhancing work effectiveness.