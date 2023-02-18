UrduPoint.com

China's Top Legislator Emphasizes Implementation Of Yellow River Protection Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China's top legislator emphasizes implementation of Yellow River protection law

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made requirements regarding the implementation the Yellow River protection law on Friday.

Addressing a symposium on the enforcement of the law held by the NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, Li said that the law reflects the prominent features of the Yellow River basin, and forms a legal system for effective Yellow River protection.

He said that it is necessary to profoundly appreciate the significance and influence of the law, fully grasp its contents, and advance its effective implementation.

Ecological preservation and restoration must be put in a Primary position, said Li. He made requirements regarding conservation and effective usage of water resources, flood prevention, high quality development of the Yellow River basin, inheritance and promotion of the Yellow River culture, and systemic and holistic management of the whole river basin.

Li also noted that when implementing the law, governments at all levels and relevant departments must fulfill their legal duties.

The Yellow River protection law was adopted in October 2022, and will take effect on April 1, 2023.

