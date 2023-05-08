UrduPoint.com

China's Top Legislator To Visit Morocco, Senegal, Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China's top legislator to visit Morocco, Senegal, Malaysia

BEIJING, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :China's top legislator Zhao Leji will pay an official friendly visit to Morocco, Senegal, and Malaysia from May 11 to 20.

Zhao, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will make the visit at the invitation of the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami; President of Senegalese National Assembly, Amadou Mame Diop; and Speaker of the lower house of parliament of Malaysia, Johari Abdul.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Visit Senegal Malaysia Morocco May Congress From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

11 minutes ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

15 minutes ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

24 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.