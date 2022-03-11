UrduPoint.com

China's Top Legislature Adopts Development Plan, Closes Annual Session

Published March 11, 2022

China's top legislature adopts development plan, closes annual session

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese lawmakers on Friday approved a decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and two methods for Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to elect deputies to the 14th NPC, at the closing meeting of China's annual legislative session.

The fifth session of the 13th NPC, China's top legislature, concluded on Friday after a seven-day gathering. President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, CGTN reported.

Lawmakers approved resolutions on the government work report, and the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

They also approved the 2022 plan for national economic and social development and the central budget for 2022, and adopted an amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said the outcomes of the session showed new and major achievements in the cause of the Communist Party of China and the country on the journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

Li stressed the importance of upholding and improving the people's congress system, upholding the Party's overall leadership and adhering to the idea that all the state's power belongs to the people.

Exercising power and performing duty in accordance with the law and modernizing China's governance system and capacity also help the NPC and its Standing Committee make new progress, he added.

Li praised the work of the deputies to the 13th NPC and called on them to continue to conscientiously perform their duties.

He highlighted the need to continue improving the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics, developing a whole-process people's democracy and comprehensively improving the quality of NPC's work.

