(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :China's top legislature began on Monday its fifth session with several items on the agenda, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, will review multiple draft laws and revisions, including Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.

The proposed law prohibits actions such as cheating in exams, orchestrating pyramid schemes, impeding the safe operation of public transport vehicles, and dropping objects from buildings.

A draft pre-school education law and academic degrees law will also be debated at the session.