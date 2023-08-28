Open Menu

China's Top Legislature Begins 5th Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:51 PM

China's top legislature begins 5th session

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :China's top legislature began on Monday its fifth session with several items on the agenda, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, will review multiple draft laws and revisions, including Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.

The proposed law prohibits actions such as cheating in exams, orchestrating pyramid schemes, impeding the safe operation of public transport vehicles, and dropping objects from buildings.

A draft pre-school education law and academic degrees law will also be debated at the session.

Related Topics

Education China Vehicles Congress From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

37 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

1 hour ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous