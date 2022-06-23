BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for efforts to foster high-quality growth that embodies green and low-carbon development.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), chaired the closing meeting of the 22nd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and delivered a speech on Wednesday.

Promoting green, low-carbon and high-quality development is the inevitable path to achieving sustainable social and economic development and sustaining the development of the Chinese nation, Wang said.

To this end, Wang called for making breakthroughs in core technologies in reducing pollution and carbon emissions and promoting innovations in policy, management, business model, as well as institution and mechanism.

Efforts should be made to ensure the security of energy, grain and the industrial chain to maintain the stability of the macro economy and guarantee normal life and production of people, Wang said.