BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, convened its third standing committee meeting on Tuesday, with a focus on improving the sci-tech innovation system and accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the opening meeting.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier, attended the meeting and delivered a report.

Ding noted that the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation, and insists on placing innovation in the core position of the overall development of the country.

Ding pointed out that China has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes in its scientific and technological endeavors that have propelled it to join the ranks of innovative countries.

He called for strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee over scientific and technological work, the organization and coordination of major national sci-tech strategic tasks, and the coordination of sci-tech work management.

Ding emphasized the need for efforts to execute key tasks aimed at realizing the strategic goal of bolstering China's prowess in science and technology.

The political advisors listened to a report on the work of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC since its first session. They were also briefed on the drafting of the implementation of the CPPCC National Committee guidelines for strengthening and improving democratic oversight as well as the trial guidelines for CPPCC members to better engage with people from various sectors.