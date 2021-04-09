SHANGHAI, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) --:China's tourism revenue will reach 1.28 trillion Yuan (about 195 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2021, up 102 percent year on year, according to the China Tourism Academy (CTA).

More than 1.7 billion domestic trips in China are expected to be made in H1, up 85 percent year on year, according to the academy at an online press conference on Friday.

During the upcoming Labor Day holiday from May 1 to 5, domestic tourist trips will recover to or even surpass the pre-COVID-19 level, said Dai Bin, director of the CTA.

Meanwhile, according to a survey by the academy, over 83 percent of the respondents said they are willing to travel in the second quarter of 2021, up 1.

02 percentage points and 4.93 percentage points compared with Q1 of 2021 and Q2 of 2020, respectively.

In Q1 of 2021, Chinese people made 697 million domestic trips and the country's tourism revenue reached 560 billion yuan, increasing by 136 percent and 150 percent year on year, respectively, said the CTA.

"China's tourism consumption is enjoying a speedy recovery. It will see a consumption boom in the third quarter of this year, especially during the weeklong National Day holiday," said Dai.