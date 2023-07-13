Open Menu

China's Trade In Goods With Belt And Road Countries Up 9.8 Pct In H1

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 11:00 AM

China's trade in goods with Belt and Road countries up 9.8 pct in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's trade in goods with countries along the Belt and Road jumped 9.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, 7.7 percentage points higher than the country's overall trade growth during the same period, government data showed Thursday.

The total value of trade in goods with countries along the Belt and Road accounted for 34.3 percent of the country's total import and export value of 20.1 trillion Yuan (about 2.8 trillion U.S. Dollars) registered in the first half of the year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs at a press conference of the State Council Information Office.

