UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Trade Surplus At 220.1 Bln Yuan In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

China's trade surplus at 220.1 bln yuan in April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 220.1 billion Yuan (about 34.47 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, official data showed on Friday.

The country's trade income amounted to about 1.83 trillion yuan, and expenditure stood at about 1.

61 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's goods trade income came in at about 1.66 trillion yuan with an expenditure of over 1.4 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 254.8 billion yuan, the data showed.

The services trade saw a deficit of 34.8 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 171 billion yuan and 205.7 billion yuan, respectively.

Related Topics

Exchange April Billion

Recent Stories

Govt to give incentives to investors for promotion ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 reco ..

11 minutes ago

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

42 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

46 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

1 hour ago

Youth killed in gas cylinder explosion

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.