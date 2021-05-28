(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 220.1 billion Yuan (about 34.47 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, official data showed on Friday.

The country's trade income amounted to about 1.83 trillion yuan, and expenditure stood at about 1.

61 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's goods trade income came in at about 1.66 trillion yuan with an expenditure of over 1.4 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 254.8 billion yuan, the data showed.

The services trade saw a deficit of 34.8 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 171 billion yuan and 205.7 billion yuan, respectively.