UrduPoint.com

China's Trade With SCO Members Up 26 Pct In Jan-Aug

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

China's trade with SCO members up 26 pct in Jan-Aug

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :China's trade with other member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) witnessed rapid growth in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Friday.

The trade volume jumped 26 percent year on year to 1.73 trillion Yuan (about 250 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-August period, according to the General Administration of Customs. The growth rate was 15.9 percentage points higher than that of China's total foreign trade.

China's trade with other SCO members accounted for 6.3 percent of its total foreign trade in the period, up 0.8 percentage points from a year ago. Last month alone, the trade volume hit a record high of 256.79 billion yuan, up 28.9 percent year on year.

A breakdown of the January-August figures shows that China imported 117 million tonnes of crude oil, coal and natural gas from other SCO members, with the combined value accounting for 56.9 percent of the total imports from these countries. Meanwhile, farm produce imports made up 7.5 percent of the total.

In terms of exports, China's mechanical and electrical goods, labor-intensive products, and basic organic chemicals accounted for 52.6 percent, 19.1 percent and 5.9 percent of the total exports to other SCO members, respectively.

Founded in 2001, the SCO now has eight full members, namely China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, four observer countries and multiple dialogue partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Russia China Oil Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Gas Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

4 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

5 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.