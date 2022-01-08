BEIJING, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque expressed hope that the training imparted by the Chinese side would be helpful in improving the knowledge and skill-set of Pakistani professionals and harnessing their potential to undertake high-quality development of infrastructure and other projects in Pakistan as envisaged by our leadership.

He made these remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of a seminar on infrastructure planning and development in Pakistan organized by National Development and Reform Commission of China held here yesterday, He said that Pakistan had lately made great progress for developing its transport communication and energy infrastructure that has become a major driver of our economic growth.

The seminar was part of a three-week long capacity building workshop conducted by International business Officials Training College of the Ministry of Commerce of China for over fifty Pakistani employees of the Chinese enterprises undertaking key infrastructure development projects in Pakistan.

Ambassador Moin attributed these achievements to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which has provided a strong impetus to this process.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong said that China attaches great importance to developing economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady pace of the CPEC projects, he assured that China would continue supporting Pakistan for developing its infrastructure for the benefit of people of Pakistan.