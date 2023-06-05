UrduPoint.com

China's Transport Investment Up 13.4 Pct In First 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) ::China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector reported robust growth from January to April, official data shows.

The total investment in transport came in at 1 trillion Yuan (about 140.8 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, rising 13.

4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Specifically, investment in waterway development surged 29.8 percent year on year to 56 billion yuan. Investment amounting to approximately 786.1 billion yuan was channeled into road construction, an increase of 14.5 percent year on year.

In April alone, transport investment grew by 13.6 percent year on year to 315 billion yuan, the data shows.

