BEIJING, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector maintained steady growth in the first three quarters of 2022, official data showed.

The total investment in transport reached 2.7 trillion Yuan (about 372 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first nine months of the year, rising 6.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Specifically, investment amounting to approximately 2.06 trillion yuan was channeled into road construction, increasing 10 percent year on year.

Investment in waterway development rose 6.4 percent year on year to 112.4 billion yuan.

In the third quarter alone, transport investment grew by 5.7 percent compared with the same period last year, up 0.8 percentage points from the second quarter.