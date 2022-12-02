UrduPoint.com

China's Two Meteorological Satellites Put Into Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China's two meteorological satellites put into operation

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) (APP):Two meteorological satellites, along with their ground application systems, have officially started operation, said the China Meteorological Administration on Thursday.

The trial operation of the two satellites, Fengyun-3E (FY-3E) and Fengyun-4B (FY-4B), began in June this year. They will provide observation data and application services to global users.

The FY-3E, launched on July 5, 2021, was the world's first meteorological satellite in early morning orbit for civil service.

The trial operation showed that the satellite improved the forecast deviation, strengthened the interaction between observation and forecast, and enhanced the accuracy of path prediction. Its data assimilation boosted the precipitation forecast capability of the numerical-prediction system.

The FY-3E will form a network with FY-3C and FY-3D to provide global coverage of observation data every six hours, improving the accuracy and timeliness of weather forecasts.

The FY-4B, launched on June 3, 2021, was China's first new-generation meteorological satellite in geostationary orbit. During the trial operation, it performed remarkably in the observation of rainfall, severe convection, and typhoons.

The satellite will network with the FY-4A to meet the needs of meteorological monitoring and forecasting, disaster prevention, and mitigation for China and the countries along the Belt and Road.

China has launched a total of 19 Fengyun meteorological satellites, seven of which are currently in orbit. They are providing data products and services to 124 countries and regions.

Related Topics

Weather World China Road June July Satellites

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.