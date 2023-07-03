Open Menu

China's Unconventional Water Use To Top 17 Bln Cubic Meters By 2025

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:China's total annual consumption of unconventional water resources is expected to exceed 17 billion cubic meters by 2025, according to a recent guideline issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the National Development and Reform Commission.

The utilization rate of recycled water will reach more than 25 percent in water-scarce cities at the prefecture-level and above, according to the guideline.

Unconventional water resources include recycled water, desalinated seawater, rain and floodwater.

The country will build a sound policy system and market mechanism for unconventional water use by 2035, and the water use will be basically economic, efficient, systematic and safe, according to the guideline.

