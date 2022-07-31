UrduPoint.com

China's Urban Passenger Transport Drops In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's urban passenger transport drops in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :China recorded a decline in passenger transport in urban areas in the first half of this year (H1), official data showed.

In the January-June period, the number of passenger trips in 36 major cities stood at 20.7 billion, down 22.

1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The northern city of Shijiazhuang reversed the overall downturn, registering a 28.6-percent growth during the period.

In terms of transportation modes, bus and tram passengers dropped 23.5 percent, while urban rail passengers shrank 20.3 percent, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

China Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.