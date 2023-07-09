Open Menu

China's Urban Rail Transit Passenger Trips Up 37.7 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China's urban rail transit passenger trips up 37.7 pct in June

BEIJING,July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The number of passenger trips handled by China's urban rail transit networks surged 37.7 percent year on year in June, official data showed.

A total of 2.44 billion passenger trips were made via China's urban transit networks in 54 cities last month, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The figure was 22.6 percent higher than the average monthly level in 2019, the data revealed.

At the end of June, China had 295 urban rail transit lines in operation, with a total length of 9,728.3 km, according to the ministry.

