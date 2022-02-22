(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :China's urbanization rate of permanent residence hit 64.72 percent in 2021, according to the country's top economic planner.

Over the past year, the country has seen an accelerated trend of rural residents moving to cities, said the National Development and Reform Commission.

The capacity of city clusters and circles has been enhanced, the quality of urban construction has been improved, and the integrated development of rural and urban areas has also made new strides, the commission added.

It stressed a people-centered approach in advancing new urbanization strategy, promoting the high-quality development of urbanization in 2022.

According to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), China aims to raise its urbanization rate to 65 percent in the period.