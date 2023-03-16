UrduPoint.com

China's US Treasury Holdings Hit 14-year Low

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

China's US Treasury holdings hit 14-year low

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :China's holdings of US government bonds in January fell to its lowest level since May 2009 due to the US Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy and the escalating tensions between the countries, local media reported on Thursday.

China held $859.4 billion of US Treasury securities in January, down for the sixth month in a row, according to data released by the US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday.

January's figure was down from $867.1 billion in the previous month and from $1 trillion in January 2022.

The decrease in investments in treasuries is backing Beijing's efforts to diversify its portfolio, reduce dependence on the greenback while promoting the broader international use of the Chinese Yuan and guarding against the risk of sanctions, according to the daily South China Morning Post.

Last year, the Fed raised interest rates by a total of 425 points in seven rate hikes to fight record inflation, which jumped to a 40-year high in mid-2022.

On Feb. 1, it raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points -- less than December's hike of 50 basis points.

Related Topics

China Beijing January May December Post Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

48 minutes ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

2 hours ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

2 hours ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

2 hours ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.