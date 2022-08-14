BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) --:China's second-hand car sector continued its recovery momentum in July with a slight increase in sales volume over June, industrial data showed.

About 1.44 million used cars changed hands in July, up 1.88 percent over June despite a traditionally slack season for business, according to the China automobile Dealers Association.

Used car sales posted a steady growth volume during the April-July period, data from the association showed.

In the first seven months of the year, about 9.03 million second-hand cars were traded, down 8.74 percent year on year.

To facilitate the trade of used cars as part of the country's efforts to boost consumption, Chinese authorities have ordered local governments to scrap policies hindering cross-region sales of second-hand cars.