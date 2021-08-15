BEIJING, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:China's second-hand automobile sales posted strong growth in the first seven months of this year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

During the January-July period, second-hand auto sales in China surged by 46 percent year on year to over 9.

89 million units, the ministry said.

The figure represents an increase of 22.5 percent from the same period in 2019.

In July alone, the sales of second-hand vehicles rose by 15.7 percent year on year to nearly 1.46 million units.