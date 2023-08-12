Open Menu

China's Vehicle Sales Down 1.4 Pct In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's vehicle sales down 1.4 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) --:China's vehicle sales went down 1.4 percent year on year to 2.39 million units in July, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers has shown.

The country's vehicle output fell 2.2 percent year on year to 2.

4 million units last month.

During the first seven months, vehicle production climbed 7.4 percent to reach 15.65 million units, down from a 9.3 percent increase in the first half of the year.

Sales rose 7.9 percent to 15.63 million units during the seven-month period, down from a 9.8 percent rise in the first half of the year.

Related Topics

China Vehicle July From Million

Recent Stories

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

24 minutes ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

39 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

39 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

45 minutes ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

48 minutes ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

52 minutes ago
PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

2 hours ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

5 hours ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous