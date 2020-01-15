UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Vice Foreign Minister Meets Ambassador Hashmi In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

China's Vice Foreign Minister meets Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Nagmana Alamgir Hashmi.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations and the current situation in the middle East in-depth, according to a statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry here.

Senior officials of Pakistan Embassy Beijing and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Beijing Middle East Alamgir

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 January 2020

31 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash concludes visit to Sudan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.