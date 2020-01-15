(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Nagmana Alamgir Hashmi.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations and the current situation in the middle East in-depth, according to a statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry here.

Senior officials of Pakistan Embassy Beijing and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.