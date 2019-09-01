New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :China's 18th-seeded Wang Qiang advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 upset of Australian second seed Ashleigh Barty, the reigning French Open champion.

Wang will face the winner of a later fourth-round match between Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic and US eighth seed Serena Williams, who is seeking a 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record.