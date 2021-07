Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Wang Shun claimed the men's 200m individual medley gold medal Friday, the event's first new Olympic champion since 2000 after the retirement of four-time winner Michael Phelps.

He touched in 1min 55.00secs ahead of Britain's Duncan Scott (1:55.28) and Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches (1:56.17).