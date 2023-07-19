Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Türkiye in the coming days, Beijing's foreign ministry announced Wednesday.

"Wang Yi will attend the 13th BRICS high representatives' meeting on security affairs in Johannesburg from July 24 to 25, and visit Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Türkiye before and after the meeting," the ministry said in a statement.