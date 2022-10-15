BEIJING, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :China's Wang Xiyu stormed into her second WTA semifinal this year with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over world No. 75 Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the WTA250 event in Cluj Napoca Open, Romania Friday.

As the 7th seed of the tournament, the 21-year-old Chinese hopeful showed her tough side in the game. After winning the first set, she came back from 5-2 down and saved a set point to turn the tables.

Wang gained 110 points from this game, which made her instant ranking move into top 50. She will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.