UrduPoint.com

China's Wang Xiyu Reaches Semifinals Of Cluj Napoca Open

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China's Wang Xiyu reaches semifinals of Cluj Napoca Open

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :China's Wang Xiyu stormed into her second WTA semifinal this year with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over world No. 75 Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the WTA250 event in Cluj Napoca Open, Romania Friday.

As the 7th seed of the tournament, the 21-year-old Chinese hopeful showed her tough side in the game. After winning the first set, she came back from 5-2 down and saved a set point to turn the tables.

Wang gained 110 points from this game, which made her instant ranking move into top 50. She will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.

Related Topics

World China Italy Romania Event From Top

Recent Stories

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

47 minutes ago
 NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

2 hours ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

4 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.