China's Wang Yi Meets Cambodian PM Candidate Hun Manet On Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PHNOM PENH, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Cambodian People's Party's Permanent Committee member and Prime Minister candidate Hun Manet here on Wednesday.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Cambodia relations, international and regional issues of common concern, stressing that both countries will actively promote the building of the China-Cambodia community of a shared future and carry forward, maintain and develop the cause of China-Cambodia solidarity and friendship.

