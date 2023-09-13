BEIJING, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :-- China invested a record 985.6 billion Yuan (about 137.09 billion U.S. Dollars) in the construction of water conservancy facilities during the first eight months of the year, an official said Wednesday.

A total of 23,600 water conservancy projects were launched during this period, also a historical high, said Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying at a press conference.

The construction of water conservancy projects created more than 1.97 million jobs from January to August, and provided "strong support for the recovery of the country's economy," Li said.

In addition to advancing the construction of water conservancy projects, China also intensified its efforts to protect and restore freshwater ecosystems.

Nearly 7 billion cubic meters of water were injected into 48 rivers and lakes in the Haihe River Basin in 2022 and most rivers in north China have had flowing and clean water, while more and more rivers have come back to life, Li said.