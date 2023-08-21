Open Menu

China's Water, Soil Erosion Area Declines In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China's water, soil erosion area declines in 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China's water and soil erosion area decreased last year amid the country's efforts to restore the ecological environment, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The country's water and soil erosion area stood at 2.65 million square km in 2022, down 20,800 square km, or 0.

78 percent, compared with 2021, according to the results of national monitoring of soil and water loss.

Of the total, the area of hydraulic erosion is 1.09 million square km, down 1.38 percent year on year. There is also a wind erosion area of 1.56 million square km, down 0.36 percent from a year earlier. The ministry said that it will continue to tackle water and soil erosion in the future.

Related Topics

Water From Million

Recent Stories

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

3 minutes ago
 Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

7 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

2 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

2 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

18 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

48 minutes ago
Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

48 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat ..

Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat beneficiaries in FY 2022-23

3 minutes ago
 du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

3 hours ago
 ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

3 hours ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous