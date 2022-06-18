(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :China's waterway freight volume rose 4.2 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

Around 3.36 billion tonnes of waterway cargo were transported during this period, according to the ministry.

In May alone, China's waterway freight volume stood at 729.11 million tonnes, the ministry said.

Central China's Hubei Province led the expansion among 31 provincial-level regions, reporting a year-on-year growth of 23.8 percent in the January-May period, followed by south China's Hainan Province and east China's Jiangsu Province.