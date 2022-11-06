UrduPoint.com

China's Waterway Freight Volume Up 4.7 Pct In First Three Quarters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 08:50 AM

China's waterway freight volume up 4.7 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :China's waterway cargo transport kept the trend of steady growth in the first three quarters of this year, reporting a 4.7-percent year-on-year increase in freight volume, official data shows.

More than 6.29 billion tonnes of cargo were transported via waterway in the country during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In September alone, China's waterways handled 717.17 million tonnes of cargo, said the ministry.

During the Jan.-Sept. period, central China's Hubei Province continued to lead the expansion of waterway cargo volume among provincial-level regions, logging a year-on-year growth of 24.6 percent.

Following Hubei, northeast China's Liaoning Province and south China's Hainan Province also remained among the leading regions in terms of waterway cargo expansion.

Related Topics

China Lead September Billion Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

8 hours ago
 FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.