China's Weekly Agricultural Product Prices Down

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China's weekly agricultural product prices down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) --:The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products fell during the week from April 14 to 20, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

During the period, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 126.23, down 1.93 points week on week and dropping 7.8 points from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, dropped 1.7 percent week on week to 19.33 Yuan (about 2.81 U.

S. Dollars) per kg. The price rose 7.3 percent year on year, the data revealed.

The average wholesale price of 19 key vegetables tracked by the government went down 7.2 percent from the previous week, and that for six key types of fruits decreased by 1.1 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets. It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.

