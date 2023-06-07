UrduPoint.com

China's Weekly Agricultural Product Prices Down

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China's weekly agricultural product prices down

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products fell during the week from May 26 to June 1, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

In the period, the China farm produce wholesale price index came in at 122.03, down 0.23 points week on week and rising 0.91 points from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, edged down 0.5 percent weekly to 19.28 Yuan (about 2.71 U.S. Dollars) per kg, which also fell 8.1 percent year on year. The figure for eggs edged down 0.2 percent week on week and decreased by 3.5 percent year on year in the same period.

The average wholesale price of 19 key vegetables tracked by the government rose 1.1 percent from the previous week, while that for six key types of fruits dropped by 0.5 percent weekly, the data revealed.

