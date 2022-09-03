UrduPoint.com

China's Weekly Coastal Bulk Freight Index Edges Down

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :China's coastal bulk freight index went down slightly in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight lost 3.

6 percent week on week to 1,077.87, said the SSE.

The coal sub-index went down 5.5 percent to 1,088.65, data showed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect the fluctuations of the Chinese coastal transport market.

